Comparing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lundin Mining and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.77%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.69 $780.35 million $1.35 5.35 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.01) -19.75

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 27.68% 19.59% 12.88% Lithium N/A -58.13% -35.53%

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lithium on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

