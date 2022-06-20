Concentrix (CNXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix stock opened at $139.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.69. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

