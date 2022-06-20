Conrad Todd Purchases 4,166,666 Shares of Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) Stock

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG – Get Rating) insider Conrad Todd bought 4,166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.99 ($34,722.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Triangle Energy (Global) Company Profile (Get Rating)
