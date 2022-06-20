Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.