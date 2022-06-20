Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head to Head Comparison

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3.64% 8.67% 2.95% Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25%

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.37 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Holley $692.85 million 1.74 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Volatility & Risk

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 4 0 2.07 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 780.76%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

