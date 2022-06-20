Contrasting MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and International General Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.90 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -24.87 International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.01 $43.70 million $1.00 7.50

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.83%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% International General Insurance 12.92% 14.63% 4.13%

Summary

International General Insurance beats MediaAlpha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

