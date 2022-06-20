Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$536,360.50 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00.

CMMC stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$2.03. 199,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,737. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

