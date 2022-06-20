Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

