Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.04 on Monday. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

