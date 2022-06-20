Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $53.49 on Monday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $283.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $300,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

