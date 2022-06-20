Cowen Analysts Give Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) a $195.00 Price Target

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given a $195.00 target price by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.