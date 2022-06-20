Cowen Analysts Give Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) a $195.00 Price Target

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given a $195.00 target price by equities researchers at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.
GTLS traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
