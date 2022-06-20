Cowen Analysts Give Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) a $15.00 Price Target

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) received a $15.00 price target from equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OII. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,338. The company has a market capitalization of $981.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,700,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

