Cowen Reiterates $27.75 Price Target for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) received a $27.75 target price from analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 231,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after purchasing an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
