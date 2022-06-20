Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) a $3.10 Price Target

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a $3.10 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 30,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.