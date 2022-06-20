Critical Analysis: Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boston Properties and Nexus Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 18.69% 6.80% 2.44% Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Nexus Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.90 $505.20 million $3.49 25.88 Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Properties and Nexus Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 1 8 0 2.70 Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $130.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.36%. Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $14.59, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

