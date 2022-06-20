Critical Analysis: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

66.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.40 $103.33 million $0.02 212.61 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.81 -$32.07 million ($1.60) -4.51

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 0.53% 6.51% 1.61% Amplify Energy -16.07% -18.64% 3.98%

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Amplify Energy (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.