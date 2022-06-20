Critical Comparison: Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ipsen alerts:

This table compares Ipsen and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.55 billion 2.02 $764.99 million N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 5.54 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -7.52

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ipsen and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 3 5 2 0 1.90 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ipsen presently has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 400.08%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 274.94%. Given Ipsen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ipsen is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Ipsen beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ipsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents. The company also offers Smecta for chronic and acute diarrhea, and pain associated with functional bowel diseases; Forlax for constipation; Fortrans/Eziclen for bowel cleansing prior to endoscopy, X-ray examination, and colonic surgery; and Tanakan for cognitive disorders in adults, vertigo of vestibular origin and vestibular rehabilitation, and tinnitus. In addition, it provides Xermelo for the carcinoid syndrome; Cometriq for medullary thyroid cancer; Smebiocta/SmectaFlora Protect, a food supplement; SmectaGas, a medical device used in the symptomatic treatment of gas-related gastrointestinal disorders and relief of gas-related symptoms; and Etiasa for inflammatory bowel diseases. Further, the company offers other consumer healthcare products in the gastro-intestinal area, including Buscopan, Clin4000, Prontalgine, Suppositoria Glycerini, Mucothiol, Floractin, and Mucodyne. Ipsen S.A. has agreements with Debiopharm; Exelixis; Galderma; Blueprint Medicines; TerSera Therapeutics; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Teijin; Braintree Laboratories; Ethypharm; Schwabe; BAKX Therapeutics Inc.; and Exicure. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.