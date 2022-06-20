Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF opened at $11.83 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.