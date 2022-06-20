Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.
CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.
In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at C$2,313,134.04.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.