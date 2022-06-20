CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $589,600. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 766,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

