CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.42

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 123063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut CubicFarm Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of C$76.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (TSE:CUB)
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
