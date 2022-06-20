D2L (DTLIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

D2L (OTCMKTS: DTLIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – D2L had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$8.50.

6/10/2022 – D2L had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

6/10/2022 – D2L had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

6/10/2022 – D2L had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. D2L Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.45 and a fifty-two week high of 11.39.

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.