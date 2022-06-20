DA Davidson Analysts Give Volta (NYSE:VLTA) a $2.50 Price Target

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $2.50 target price by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

VLTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of VLTA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.65. 408,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 2,130.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 185,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

