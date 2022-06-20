DA Davidson Analysts Give Yext (NYSE:YEXT) a $6.00 Price Target

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has been given a $6.00 price target by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 151,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,847. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yext by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yext by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 43.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

