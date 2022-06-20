DA Davidson Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) has been given a $4.00 price target by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 1,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

