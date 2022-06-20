Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1497964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$48.63 million and a PE ratio of 38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

