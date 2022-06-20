David Frances Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Province Resources Limited (ASX:PRL) Stock

Province Resources Limited (ASX:PRL – Get Rating) insider David Frances acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$580,000.00 ($402,777.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 57.98 and a quick ratio of 57.98.

Get Province Resources alerts:

About Province Resources (Get Rating)

Province Resources Limited primarily focuses on the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Australia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other minerals, as well as salt, potash, mineral sands, and renewable green hydrogen.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Province Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Province Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.