David Frances Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Province Resources Limited (ASX:PRL) Stock

Province Resources Limited (ASX:PRL – Get Rating) insider David Frances acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$580,000.00 ($402,777.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 57.98 and a quick ratio of 57.98.
About Province Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Province Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Province Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.