Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,316,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,082,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

