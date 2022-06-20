Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 261240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

