Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($0.98) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 94 ($1.14). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

LON:ROO traded down GBX 1.98 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 84.52 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,253,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($51,972.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,910.

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.