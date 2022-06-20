Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

