Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €31.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €31.20 ($32.50) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($72.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero stock traded up €3.80 ($3.96) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €35.14 ($36.60). 6,434,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($140.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

