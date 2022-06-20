Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

DAL stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

