Desjardins Comments on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE KRR opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$667.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

