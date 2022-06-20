Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $110.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $110.00 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

