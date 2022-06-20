Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.50 ($44.27) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

Shares of DPW opened at €35.23 ($36.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.10. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

