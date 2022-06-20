Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €63.20 ($65.83) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.31 ($62.83).

DPW opened at €35.23 ($36.69) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.04). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.10.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

