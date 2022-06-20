Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($27.60) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.29 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting €18.10 ($18.85). 29,915,265 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.98.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.