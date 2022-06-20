Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.
TSE:DBM opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.
In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.
About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
