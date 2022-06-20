Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

