Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.38).

DRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.23) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.20) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.82), for a total value of £242,700 ($294,574.58).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 625 ($7.59) on Monday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 746.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

