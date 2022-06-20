Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,985,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.65 on Monday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.