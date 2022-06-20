Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,985,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DBX opened at $20.65 on Monday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.