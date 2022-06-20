E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.05

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 4601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EINC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

The company has a market cap of C$242.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.00.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

