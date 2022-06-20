E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head to Head Comparison

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 5.47 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -8.88 SciPlay $606.10 million 2.87 $19.30 million $0.75 18.08

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% SciPlay 3.00% 7.25% 5.57%

Volatility & Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 SciPlay 0 3 5 0 2.63

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.41%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.39, suggesting a potential upside of 28.24%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

SciPlay beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

