easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 855 ($10.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.71) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700.93 ($8.51).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 6.02 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 430.98 ($5.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,943,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 556.15. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 408.20 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

