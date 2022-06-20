easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $691.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.