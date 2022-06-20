Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

