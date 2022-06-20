Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on High Tide Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$72.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.23 million.

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

