Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) received a $10.00 target price from analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,066,000 after acquiring an additional 717,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 498,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.