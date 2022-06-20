Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) received a $10.00 target price from analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
