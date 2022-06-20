EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Acquires 716,809 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($226,205.05).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EnQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($161,096.50).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.32) on Monday. EnQuest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44.

ENQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.