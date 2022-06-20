EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Acquires 716,809 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($226,205.05).
Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu bought 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($161,096.50).
LON:ENQ opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.32) on Monday. EnQuest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
