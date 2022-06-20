Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$628.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

